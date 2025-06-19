State Fair of Texas

Dallas Trinity FC to host Liga MX Femenil at State Fair of Texas

Dallas Trinity FC announced that the club will be facing off against legendary international Club America Femenil during the iconic State Fair of Texas, bridging two vibrant soccer cultures at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

By NBCDFW Staff

DALLAS, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 15: Players of Dallas Trinity FC pose for picture before a match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at Cotton Bowl on February 15, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.
Omar Vega/Getty Images

Dallas Trinity FC will face off against Club América Femenil, a legendary women's soccer team from Mexico, during the State Fair of Texas this fall.

The game will be played at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park on Oct. 18.

“Hosting Club América at the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair of Texas is a dream matchup that reflects the spirit of Dallas – diverse, passionate, and proud of its place on the international stage,” said Trip Neil, founder and chief operations officer of Dallas Trinity FC. “This is more than a game, it’s a celebration of women’s sports, and the powerful connection between Dallas and Mexico. We can’t wait to share this moment with our fans and our city.”

This international friendly represents far more than a soccer match – it’s a celebration of cultural ties between Dallas and Mexico City and their diverse fan bases, bringing together two of North America’s most passionate soccer regions in an iconic venue during one of Texas’s most treasured events.

“We are thrilled to welcome two iconic women’s soccer teams — Dallas Trinity FC and Club América Femenil — to the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium this fall,” said Jason Hays, senior vice president of brand experience for the State Fair of Texas.

“This exciting matchup is another incredible addition to our jam-packed lineup of hundreds of daily shows, exhibits, and one-of-a-kind experiences. We cannot wait for fairgoers to be part of the energy, pride, and passion these teams will bring to the 2025 State Fair of Texas,” Hays said.

Club América, one of Mexico’s most storied football institutions, is based in Mexico City and competes in the Liga MX Femenil. As one of only five clubs to have clinched the league title (doing so twice), Club América has established itself as a powerhouse in Mexican women’s soccer, chasing league and international titles and consistently fielding top-tier talent.

“We’re very excited about coming to Dallas and facing a great rival such as Dallas Trinity FC,” said Claudia Carrión, women’s sports director of Club América. “The collaboration between passionate soccer clubs is key to developing women’s sport and also helps us to keep improving our game. In addition, it will be an honor to be playing in the iconic State Fair of Texas, while we continue to decisively promote the internationalization of América Femenil.”

Tickets will be available for purchase to the public on June 23. Tickets purchased for the State Fair Clásico will include admission to the State Fair of Texas. For early access, exclusive content, and the latest updates, click here.

