COVID Vaccinations Will Get You Free Food, More at the State Fair of Texas

Get a corny dog and a COVID-19 shot next to Big Tex this year at the State Fair of Texas.

Fair officials announced the Dallas County Health Department will set up a vaccination site close to Big Tex at the fairgrounds.

Once you're vaccinated, you can get free food and rides.

The fair will be offering $20 worth of coupons for anyone who gets their first vaccination at the fair according to Karissa Condoianis, the vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas.

Condoianis said there will be more than 500 sanitation stations on the fairgrounds and that they've invested in more than 300 new ones that are touchless.

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17 and currently, season passes and premium tickets are on sale.