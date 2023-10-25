Big Tex

Big Tex says goodbye as State Fair of Texas 2023 ends

Over than 2.3 million people came to the fair this year

By Sara Hummadi

NBCDFW.com

So long, partner.

The State Fair of Texas officially closed its gates for the 2023 season. And with that, the beloved Big Tex was taken down Wednesday morning.

It was the cowboy's 71st year at the Fair. People gathered around Fair Park to say farewell to the 55-foot-cowboy.

This year, the fair welcomed over 2.3 million fairgoers in its 24-day run.

"After 137 years, there is nothing more fulfilling than seeing folks from all walks of life embrace and uplift the time-honored tradition that is the State Fair of Texas," State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber said.

The State Fair of Texas will reopen on Sept. 27, 2024.

This article tagged under:

Big TexDallasState Fair of Texas
