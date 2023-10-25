So long, partner.

The State Fair of Texas officially closed its gates for the 2023 season. And with that, the beloved Big Tex was taken down Wednesday morning.

It was the cowboy's 71st year at the Fair. People gathered around Fair Park to say farewell to the 55-foot-cowboy.

This year, the fair welcomed over 2.3 million fairgoers in its 24-day run.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"After 137 years, there is nothing more fulfilling than seeing folks from all walks of life embrace and uplift the time-honored tradition that is the State Fair of Texas," State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber said.

The State Fair of Texas will reopen on Sept. 27, 2024.