Big Tex is Back: What to Expect From 2021 State Fair Attractions

Fair Park will be home to a rodeo once again.

The State Fair of Texas unveiled its 2021 attractions Wednesday after organizers announced the fair return in-person in the fall starting Friday, Sept. 24.

Also returning is the State Fair of Texas Rodeo, which came back in 2018 and 2019 after nearly 30 years off. The rodeo is free with fair admission and will occur on weekend evenings.

  • Cowboys of Color Rodeo Sept. 24-25
  • Mexican Rodeo Celebration Sept. 26
  • State Fair of Texas Youth Rodeo Sept. 29
  • United Professional Rodeo Association Texas Finals Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
  • Bull Buckin' Weekend Oct. 8-9
  • State Fair of Texas Ranch Rodeo Oct. 15-16

Back this year are the annual NCAA football matchups at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the State Fair Classic will kick off with the annual matchup between Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University. The Red River Showdown is Oct. 9 between Big 12 powerhouses the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma.

Fair Park will also house a new ride on Midway called Moonraker, while the Hall of State will host an exhibit celebrating the Fair's 135-year history in Fair Park.

Check out the complete list of attractions here along with the State Fair's live music lineup here.

