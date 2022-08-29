Big Tex Choice Sweet Award Winner from Restaurant Near Fair Park

It’s tough to become a food vendor at the State Fair of Texas and even tougher to win a Big Tex Choice Award on your first try.

But that’s what happened to a couple with a restaurant just down the street from Fair Park.

Now, satisfying demand for their winning entry will be a challenge.

Cheesesteak sandwiches and sweets are features for Chris Easter and his wife Nicole Sternes at their Southside Steaks and Cakes restaurant on Al Lipscomb Way.

It was business as usual there Monday but that’s about to change after they’re creation ‘Peanut Butter Paradise’ won the Big Tex Choice sweet award Sunday.

Peanut Butter Paradise is a honey bun dipped in funnel cake batter, fried and then topped with caramel, peanut butter and candy.

Chris says he was convinced it would win.

“I knew it when I made it the first time. I just knew it deep down inside. I had already received it spiritually,” he said.

His wife said she was even more excited about their victory after her husband’s prediction.

“For him to manifest that and dream about it and then it comes true, I was like wow. I was so excited. I was mostly excited for my husband,” she said.

It is their first time getting into the fair as vendors after three failed applications in past years. They will have a booth near a fair entrance and focus mainly on their winning concoction, leaving behind the steak sandwiches for now.

And for Chris Easter, just going to the fair is special. He grew up near Fair Park with five siblings who had to settle for honey buns at home instead of funnel cake at the fair.

“I always wanted to be at the fair, but my mom, there were six of us, so she couldn’t afford it. So, I always just sat on the porch and ate a honey bun and dreamed about going to the fair one day. I know it’s small, but it was big to me. And to actually be on the front in the fair, man. I’m overwhelmed with pride,” he said.

They operated their restaurant for the past seven years through the pandemic. It was limited to carry-out business at times, but they survived to enjoy a loyal following.

Now, so close to a surge of fair visitors in the neighborhood, the restaurant will close to become a Peanut Butter Paradise factory instead.

“We're stocking up on as many honey buns as we can,” Nicole Sternes said. “We make our own special funnel cake mix. We’re buying everything that we need. Right now we’re hiring if anyone is looking for employment.”

Instead of the 20,000 items, a Big Tex Choice finalist might need, fair people have told the couple to plan on 50,000 Peanut Butter Paradise purchases by fair visitors.

“Yes because they want a taste of heaven. That's what it tastes like in your mouth, heaven,” she said.

Cheesesteaks and other sales at the restaurant will end on Sept. 16 to prepare for making the fair treat. And the restaurant will stay closed until Nov. 7 to provide the couple and employees a little break after the Peanut Butter Paradise rush.

The restaurant does not serve the Big Tex Choice-winning treat. It will only be available at the fair from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23 or while supplies last.

Other Big Tex Choice food awards went to Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes for a Savory Food entry Fried Charcuterie Board and to the Garza Family for Cha-Cha Chata as Most Creative entry.