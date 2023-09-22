Big Tex arrives in Fair Park ahead of 2023 State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas will open its gates next week, and Big Tex is taking his place ahead of the 2023 season.

The infamous 55-foot Texan was lifted by crane into his place at 'Big Tex' Circle on Friday at 10 a.m.

Last week, Big Tex showed off his new boots for this year's state fair. The new Lucchese boots were designed by contest winner Jessica Bonilla.

Big Tex's skeletal structure was originally built in 1949 for a Christmas celebration in Kerens, Texas. After two years in the spotlight as the world's tallest Santa Claus, the Kerens Chamber of Commerce sold the figure to the State Fair of Texas for $750.

Dallas artist Jack Bridges was brought on board to transform Santa into Big Tex.

Big Tex made his State Fair debut in 1952, and after a little engineering, he "found his voice" in 1953. His wave was added in 1997, and three years later, he began to turn his head.

On Oct. 19, 2012, Big Tex was destroyed by an electrical fire, the same year he celebrated his 60th birthday. He returned to the State Fair with a Texas-sized welcome back celebration held on Sept. 27, 2013.

The State Fair of Texas will open in for the 2023 season on Sept. 29 and will run through Oct. 22. Daily admission tickets are available now at BigTex.com/tickets.