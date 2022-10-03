Big Giveaways for Big Tex's Birthday at the State Fair of Texas

Big Tex is celebrating his 70th year at Fair Park this year and the State Fair of Texas is throwing him a birthday bash. They're offering up giveaways and special events as long as supplies last on October 4th.

The tall cowboy got his start as a Texas-sized Santa in the Navarro County town of Kerens. Fair officials paid $750 to bring him to Fair Park in 1952, which would add up to more than $8,000 in 2022.

Big Tex has gotten a few facelifts and seen other changes in the seven decades he's spent at the fair. Watch the video at the top of this page to see him through the years.

Here's the schedule for Big Tex's Birthday Celebration on October 4th. Remember, the giveaways will only last as long as the supplies. Use this map to help find all the locations listed below:

10:30AM

See a giant birthday cake cutting at Big Tex Circle.



11:00AM - 1:00PM

Enjoy Dr Pepper & Blue Bell floats at the GO TEXAN Pavilion.



2:30PM

Chef j.Black from Chef's Knife Catering shows off a special recipe created just for Big Tex at the Creative Arts Building.



5:30PM

Serenade Big Tex during a birthday sing-a-long with Coffey Anderson.



6:00PM - 7:00PM

Grab cookie happy hour at the Chevrolet Ride & Drive.



12:00PM - 9:00PM

Score half-price rides at most attractions on the Midway.

If you're headed out for the celebration, check out our roundup of deals and discounts on fair admission, food and more.

