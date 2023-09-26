State Fair of Texas will start with unseasonably warm weather

It was a hot summer and a hot start to fall and the State Fair will be no different! The State Fair of Texas begins Friday, September 29th and runs through October 22nd. The highly anticipated event is held at Fair Park in Dallas and this year will feature unseasonably warm weather.

State Fair of Texas forecast

High temperatures Friday and through early next week will be in the low to mid 90s. Skies will be sunny and over the weekend a south breeze will develop.

No rain is forecasted for the start of the fair. Dry weather is expected through at least the middle of next week.

DFW 7 day rainfall forecast

The normal high temperature for the start of the fair is 85 degrees. The normal high on the last date of the fair is 76 degrees.

Not only is the fair off to a warm start. Long range forecasts call for above normal temperatures for at least the next two weeks.

NOAA

Even though very warm weather is in the forecast it is unlikely we will see any triple digits. The latest we have ever seen a 100 degree temperature reading at DFW Airport is October, 3rd.