State Fair of Texas Seeking Unique Small Businesses, Opens 2021 Concessionaire and Commercial Exhibit Applications

The State Fair of Texas has announced that the 2021 food and beverage concessionaire application and the 2021 commercial exhibits application are now open.

According to the State Fair, anyone with a creative product and a seasoned history of serving folks by the masses is encouraged to apply.

The annual State Fair of Texas is made up of a collection of small businesses, nearly 80 concessionaires, and more than 200 exhibitors who come together to promote their business in the spirit of the Fair.

Fair officials said they take pride in offering something for everyone and are always looking to diversify and expand by adding new businesses to the annual lineup. As such, the State Fair is looking for vendors who can bring new and unique foods to the 2021 State Fair.

The Fair said applicants must have large event experience, as the Fair has been known to serve more than 2.5 million people in only 24 days.

All qualified small businesses are encouraged to apply for consideration at BigTex.com/2021Concessionaire through March 31, 2021.

According to the State Fair of Texas, after a vendor has successfully completed their first State Fair, they are invited back for the next Fair, and they are also eligible for the Big Tex Choice Awards food competition.

New vendors are not eligible for the Big Tex Choice Awards in their inaugural year as a concessionaire, but they are eligible to be featured in all the State Fair's "new foods" communications.

The State Fair of Texas is also looking for exceptional businesses who can add an appealing new product or service to our roster for 2021.

Home to approximately 400,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor commercial exhibit space, the State Fair of Texas allows fairgoers to explore commercial exhibits, find unique items, and even do some holiday shopping.

New applicants will be selected based on the uniqueness of product or service, the appearance of their display, and the availability of space, the Fair said.

Space can fill up quickly, so while the application is open until September 1, the Fair said it encourages applicants to apply as soon as possible at BigTex.com/Exhibitors.

Fair officials said they welcomes applications to become a food and beverage vendor or commercial exhibitor at the 2021 State Fair of Texas. Those interested should visit BigTex.com/GetInvolved to start their application or share it with an entrepreneurial friend.