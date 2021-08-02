Starting on Sept. 24, the State Fair of Texas is back to its full glory.

The Fair announced that its season passes were available to purchase online for $50 on Monday. For any fairgoers looking to go three or more times to the State Fair, the season pass is probably your best bet.

Daily tickets go on sale on Sept. 9. For the first time this year, general admission tickets will be tiered depending on the day.

For adults, Monday-Thursday is $15, Friday is $20 and Saturday-Sunday is $25.

For kids (age 3-12) and seniors (age 60 and above), Monday-Thursday is $10, Friday is $15 and Saturday-Sunday is $18.

So if you are headed to Fair Park and trying to take advantage of the many discounts offered, here's how you can save money for the 2021 State Fair of Texas:

Go after 5 p.m.

After 5 p.m., everybody will pay the kids' price.

The deal is valid every day of the fair and is automatically applied at the gate and online.

If you do buy your tickets online, however, you have to choose the specific day to attend. Any daily ticket purchased online is only good for that date, with the exception being if you buy a $24 premium ticket that's good for any day.

North Texas Food Bank Opening Day & Value Days

On Sept. 24, the half-price opening day deal is back.

This year, anyone who brings 2 jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank can buy a $10 ticket at the gate.

On every Wednesday throughout the Fair, you can also donate 5 canned goods to the North Texas Food Bank and receive a discount for a $5 ticket at the gate as well.

Big Tex Insider

If you're not able to come on opening day and get that $10 price, anybody who signs up for the State Fair's "Big Tex Insider" will receive special promo codes in their email inbox.

The $10 discounts will be available every Tuesday and Thursday online only.

Senior Day

If you are 60 years old or over though, there's a better deal on Thursdays for you.

The Fair is offering Senior Day every Thursday, where one-day admission is half off at $5 for anybody 60 years old or above.

It's not the same discount ticket the Fair has offered every single day like in years past, but it's still something.

Military & First Responder Daily Discounts

All active military, retired military and veterans save $5 off on weekdays (Monday-Friday) and $7 off on weekends (Saturday-Sunday) when they present valid documentation of military service at the gate or online.

The same discount goes for any active or retired public law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency services agencies with a valid badge or ID.

McDonald's coupons

Discount coupons are available at participating North Texas McDonald's locations, and you can find them on tray liners and inside their meal bags.

Coupons can take off $5 on Monday-Friday and $7 on weekends, but the discounts can not be combined with other offers.