State Fair of Texas is Searching for Next Voice of Big Tex

The State Fair of Texas is looking for the next voice of "Big Tex."

The most recent voice of "Big Tex," Robert "Bob" Boykin, died on Feb. 10, according to officials with the State Fair of Texas.

Boykin, 73, was the sixth person in fair history to voice the iconic Texan.

Big Tex has served as the ambassador of the State Fair of Texas since 1952, greeting millions of fairgoers each year. The famous cowboy plays a key role in influencing audiences about the annual event and the mission of the nonprofit organization, officials with the State Fair of Texas said.

The first round of auditions opens Wednesday, and submissions will be accepted through April 15, 2020.

According to the officials with the State Fair of Texas, the next person to voice Big Tex should embody the qualities of a true Texan, traits like friendliness, generosity, loyalty, persistence, and commitment. They should also be able to use their voice talent to bring the 55-foot cowboy to life.

The ideal candidate should also have a love and appreciation for all things Texan, including the traditions of the State Fair of Texas.

Once selected, the voice talent will record professional voice-overs and live readings for Big Tex.

The audition process will consist of four rounds: The first round will include an online application and digital recording submission of prewritten scripts. Applicants selected to participate in final rounds must audition through an in-person interview, in-studio recording session, and PA system test.

The next voice of Big Tex will be selected and notified by July. The individual selected will continue to remain anonymous, but guests at the 2020 State Fair of Texas, which opens September 25, to be welcomed by Big Tex’s new voice and his iconic “howdy, folks” greeting.

Individuals can go to BigTex.com/Voice for more information about the audition process, including a complete description of the position and its duties and responsibilities.