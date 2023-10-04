State Fair of Texas closing early Wednesday, concert canceled due to expected inclement weather

The State Fair of Texas is closing early Wednesday and canceling the South Texas Homies concert due to the threat of severe weather.

According to fair officials, the fair will close at 9 p.m. instead of its original 10 p.m. end time, and the concert that was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on the Chevrolet Main Stage has been cut.

"With the safety of fairgoers, vendors, and employees as our number one priority and the potential for strong storms approaching the DFW metroplex, the Fair will continue to monitor the weather and stay in communication with the National Weather Service," the State Fair of Texas said in a released statement Wednesday evening.

"If severe weather is approaching the fairgrounds ahead of closing, our goal is to notify fairgoers 45 minutes prior to the storm’s arrival to ensure folks have enough time to return to their vehicle safely or take shelter. We encourage everyone to stay weather aware and listen for potential alerts on our outdoor public announcement system, from State Fair officials, and local law enforcement."

Officials say concerts on the Chevrolet Main Stage are free with State Fair admission. For a full list of free concerts running until the end of the Fair, Sunday, October 22, please visit BigTex.com/Music.

State Fair operations will continue as scheduled at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 5. Parking lots will be open at 7:00 a.m.