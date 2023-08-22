State Fair of Texas brings back Sensory-Friendly Mornings

The State Fair of Texas will offer Sensory-Friendly Mornings every Wednesday during the 24-day event.

On Oct. 4, 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the fair will welcome individuals with autism, their families, and anyone else who may benefit from a sensory-friendly experience.

Providing a family-friendly environment is at the core of the State Fair’s mission, according to a press release. To find ways to make the fair more sensory-friendly the fair collaborated with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards and other local organizations.

Not only will there be several adjustments made across fairgrounds, but the fair created a guided itinerary for those seeking activities and exhibits that are easy on the eyes and ears.

A few locations around the fairgrounds will be designated as “Quiet Zones,” for families to decompress.

The Midway will even have the usual lights and sounds turned off from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Sensory-Friendly Mornings.

On Oct. 4 the State Fair of Texas will be partnering with Joni and Friends Texas to provide registered families with a volunteer buddy during their time at the fairgrounds. Go to joniandfriends.org/dallas to register.

For more information, visit BigTex.com/Sensory or contact PR manager, Taylor Austin, at taustin@bigtex.com.