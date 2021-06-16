State Fair of Texas Cooking Contests Are Back For 2021

The State Fair of Texas is almost here and organizers are ready to bring back the annual traditions.

With the first day of the fair less than 100 days away, pre-registration has opened for one of the well-known attractions: the cooking contests.

There are several contests people can enter into regardless of whether they have been cooking for years or just started whipping up new recipes in the kitchen during the pandemic.

Although it is not required, pre-registration is requested and is now available online.

Contestants are able to register online the day of, but blank entry forms will also be available onsite at the fair.

The Big Tex BBQ & Chili Challenge and the cook-offs will not be held this year because of COVID-19.

Below is a list of cooking contests that will be held throughout the State Fair of Texas season from Sept. 24 through Oct. 17. You can also visit the Creative Arts handbook for rules and requirements as well as information about each cooking contest.

2021 State Fair of Texas Cooking Contests

Sept. 25 — Cake Contest

Sept. 27 — Chocolate Contest

Oct. 3 — Texas Pecan Challenge

Oct. 4 — Farm-to-Fork Contest

Oct. 10 — Pie Contest

Oct. 12 — Cookie Contest

Oct. 14 — Cooking with Cheese

Oct. 16 — Youth Cooking Contest

Oct. 17 — Candy Contest