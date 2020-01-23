State Fair of Texas Awards $483K in Grants to 67 South Dallas Nonprofits

The State Fair of Texas awarded more than $483,000 in grants to 67 organizations in the southern sector of Dallas in 2019.

The fair said they received a competitive pool of applicants in 2019 and that a committee awarded the grants based on the nonprofit's "alignment with the fair's focus on education, capacity building, and economic development targeting our neighboring ZIP codes" as well as the program's sustainability and impact on the South Dallas area.

"Those receiving funding will allocate the money strategically to build stronger communities in the South Dallas/Fair Park neighborhoods," the fair said.

The approval committee was made up of State Fair of Texas board members and community members with expertise in nonprofit and grant review processes.

"Giving back to nonprofits in the local community is essential," said State Fair of Texas Vice President of Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances, Dr. Froswa' Booker-Drew. "It is not only a part of our mission to be involved in our local community, but we are also committed to providing resources that help organizations better serve and build their capacity in the process. In addition to our funding, we also provide signature programs, training, and technical assistance to support schools, nonprofits, and local businesses in the South Dallas/Fair Park area."

In all, 67 organizations received funding in three different grant cycles for 2019. Those organizations are listed below.

37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

African American Museum

After8toEducate

Alliance for Greater Works - Faith and Philanthropy Institute

AZAR Foundation

Baylor Scott & White Health Wellness Institute

Beacon Hill Preparatory Institute

Bishop Arts Theatre Company

Braswell Child Development Center

BridgeBuilders

Bridge La Crosse

Cara Mia Theatre Company

CARDBoard Project

Carter's House

Circle of Support

Cornerstone Child Development Center

Crossroads Community Services

Dallas Afterschool Network - Recess!

Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce

Dallas Foundation for the Mayor's Back to School Fund

Dallas Innovation Alliance

Dallas ISD State of the District Luncheon

Dallas Leadership Foundation

DFW Urban League Young Professionals - STEAM Conference

Dolphin Heights Neighborhood Association, Inc.

Don't Believe the Hype Foundation

Education is Freedom

Engage Dallas

First Choice Social Services

Frazier Revitalization

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

Green Careers Dallas

Hey Chica Summit

ilooklikeLOVE

Inner-city Development Center - South Dallas Workforce Training Center

Inspiring Tomorrow's Leaders

Jubilee Park and Community Center

Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy

Kimball High School - NXT Fest Lip Sync Battle

KwanzaaFest

Lone Star Justice Alliance

Mayor's Rising Star Council

Miles of Freedom

Nancy Liberman and T.J Cline Summer Basketball Camp

North Texas Capacity Builders

Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce

Park South Family YMCA

Rockteen Youth Foundation - Stomp Wars

ScholarShot

Social Venture Partners

South Dallas Cultural Center

Southern Dallas Link

SouthFair Community Development Center

St. Philip's School and Community Center

T.R. Hoover Community Development Center

TMJ Dance Project

Today Foundation

Undies for Everyone

United Way

University of Texas at Arlington

Viola's House

Who's Who in Black Dallas

Wilmer-Hutchins High School - NXT Fest Lip Sync

Young Leaders, Strong City

Young Women's Preparatory Network

Youth Revive

Zan Wesley Holmes Community Outreach Center

"The State Fair of Texas continues to expand outreach programs, placing a special priority on promoting community involvement at the local level. Whether it's through the Big Tex Summer Sampler Camp for kids, Community Engagement Day, Big Tex Urban Farms, or the Fair's other signature programs, there are several initiatives the Fair has developed and continues to invest in, in addition to grants and sponsorships," the fair said in a news release. "Since the creation of our Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances department in 2016, the Fair has invested nearly $1.8 million in support of many great initiatives, sponsorships, and partnerships within the South Dallas/Fair Park area. Along with offering financial resources, the State Fair of Texas has connected with more than 200 local organizations to foster community relationships, form partnerships, and develop initiatives that work to make a positive impact, with more than 292,000 people being served thus far.

"The State Fair of Texas is committed to giving back to the community. We cherish the many partnerships and collaborations that help grow our ability to serve. We continue to listen and learn from our community because it is through our collective efforts that we make the greatest impact and can serve as many lives as possible. The State Fair is dedicated to the bright future of its community and the well-being of all who call sunny South Dallas home," the fair said.

The next State Fair of Texas grant cycle opens Monday, Feb. 24, with a submission deadline of Friday, March 6. To learn more on how to apply or other State Fair opportunities, please visit BigTex.com/Grants.