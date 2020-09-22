State Fair of Texas Announces First-Ever Virtual Big Tex Job Fair

The State Fair of Texas is holding the first ever virtual Big Tex Job Fair provide opportunities for the South Dallas community and the Fair's seasonal workers to meet with local companies.

The virtual event is hosted in partnership with Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc., and Communities Foundation of Texas.

Local companies will be taking applications and interviewing for employment positions encompassing a range of skill levels.

According to the State Fair of Texas, the Fair brings more than 7,000 seasonal jobs to the Southern Sector of Dallas each year.

With the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair of Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fair is now seeking to provide employment opportunities for underemployed seasonal workers.

In years past, the Big Tex Job Fair has occurred after the conclusion of the State Fair. This year, the the virtual job fair will occur at the beginning of the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru.

"We know this year has been incredibly difficult for much of our community," Dr. Froswa' Booker-Drew, vice president of community affairs and strategic alliances for the State Fair of Texas, said. "Any opportunity for us to support those who are unemployed or underemployed right now is more important than ever."

The State Fair said there are other opportunities for professional development in addition to the virtual job fair.

Goodwill Industries is holding virtual trainings, which began on Monday, Sept. 14. The online training calendar can be accessed at BigTex.com/jobfair.

The Fair also hosted a Virtual Resource Day on Wednesday, Sept. 23.These resources included resume tips, interview skills training, mock interviews, and other professional development opportunities.

"We are so pleased by the employer response to the State Fair of Texas Job Fair!" Laurie Bouillion Larrea, President of Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, said. "Thousands of diverse jobs are posted for this event. Please register and join us virtually - let's get back to work. If you need help with registration or preparing to make your best impression, please call our offices for assistance Monday and Tuesday at 214-290-1000. Aquí se habla español."

The virtual Big Tex Job Fair will take place on Sept. 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Employers will virtually meet potential employees, ranging from Dallas Fire Rescue and FedEx Ground to Parkland Health and Hospital System, the State Fair of Texas said.

Those who would like to participate but do not have access to the internet can utilize of the Fair's has partnership with TR Hoover Community Development Center. Through this partnership, internet access will be provided for the virtual job fair and resource fair. TR Hoover Community Development Center is located at 5106 Bexar Street in Dallas.

Goodwill Industries of Dallas will also have all of their locations in West Dallas, Garland, and Lewisville available to help candidates with access to computers, resume writing, and mock interviews.

Appointments can be made by calling 214-638-2800 ext. 166 and are required for admittance.

"Goodwill Industries is thrilled with the opportunity to help South Dallas residents find employment during these difficult times," President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc., Tim Heis, said. "We're delighted with the success of our partnership with the Fair and Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, and hope to assist many South Dallas job seekers."