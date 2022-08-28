State Fair of Texas Announces ‘Big Tex Choice Award' Winners

The State Fair of Texas announced the winners of its 18th annual Big Tex Choice Awards, representatives announced Sunday.

The winners for "Best Taste Savory," "Best Taste Sweet" and "Most Creative" were the ones announced with each item being evaluated by a panel of judges. Other finalists included the Deep Fried BLT, Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream and the Chicharon Explosion Nachos, among others.

Still, only three could be chosen. See the winners below!

BEST TASTE — SAVORY

Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevin-Mayes and Josey Mayes

Following the layout of the trendy party plate, the Fried Charcuterie Board is a combination of mozzarella cheese, salami and green apples tossed in olive oil, Italian herbs and balsamic. It is then wrapped and fried in wonton wrapping. Finally, the fried creation is topped with creamy goat cheese and hot honey.

BEST TASTE — SWEET

State Fair of Texas

Peanut Butter Paradise by Chris Easter and Nicole Sternes

The peanut-themed concoction begins with a deep-fried honeybun injected with caramel and topped with peanut butter. The dish is then layered with peanut butter treats including Reese's Piece, Butterfinger crumbles, peanut butter cups, a caramel drizzle and powdered sugar. So, yeah. It's pretty sweet, y'all.

MOST CREATIVE

State Fair of Texas

Cha-Cha-Chata by the Garza Family

Inspired by the famous cha-cha dance, the recipe starts with blended milk and vanilla ice cream with the Garza family's secret horchata recipe. The drink is then poured into a cup rimmed with caramel and cinnamon and topped with whippted cream, crushed candy, cinnamon galletas de gragea (a sprinkle cookie,) and deep-fried arroz con leche bites. The straw to enjoy the final product comes with a churro because honestly at this point, why not?

The State Fair of Texas is set to open its gates from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23. For more information or to buy tickets, visit BigTex.com.