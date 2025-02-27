State data shows fewer North Texas students getting vaccinated against measles

NBC 5 is taking a closer look at measles vaccinations in North Texas, including which county has seen the biggest decline and which DFW residents may need a booster.

State data shows that thousands fewer students are receiving the measles vaccine in North Texas compared to just a few years ago.

The Texas Department of State Health Services’ School Coverage Report showed that in the largest school districts in Dallas (Dallas ISD), Tarrant (Fort Worth ISD), Denton (Denton ISD), and Collin (Plano ISD) counties, more than 95% of kindergarteners were vaccinated against measles in the 2019-2020 school year.

By the 2023-2024 school year, every district saw a decline in the percentage of kindergarteners with the MMR vaccine.

The data showed that as of last school year, 92.11% of kindergarteners in Dallas ISD were vaccinated against measles, compared to 91.42% in Denton ISD and 95.51% in Plano ISD.

In Fort Worth ISD, the rate fell from 95% to 84%, marking the biggest drop in the Metroplex and the second-lowest rate of any major city in Texas.

“They’re thinking, because the disease doesn’t exist anymore in the United States, then what’s the point of vaccinating?” said Dr. Marcia Oquendo, a pediatrician at Children’s Health.

Some North Texas pediatricians say they have been hearing from more parents concerned about the measles vaccine, with some citing religious reasons or homeschooling as reasons for opting out.

Doctors also say many parents still believe the disproven reports linking vaccines to autism.

“But what they don’t see is that the more people who don’t vaccinate, the risk of those conditions coming back are getting higher and higher,” Oquendo said. “And now we’re seeing the consequences of it.”

Guidance from Texas DSHS states that adults who received at least one dose of the MMR vaccine as a child should be protected for life.

However, some doctors told NBC 5 that pregnant women, people undergoing chemotherapy, and other adults with weakened immune systems may need a booster, as well as anyone without a vaccination record.

“Now that we have more people not vaccinated and more travel and more international people here, then the risk of getting the disease is higher,” Oquendo said.

NBC 5 reached out to Fort Worth ISD regarding the drop in measles vaccinations among kindergarteners from 2019-20 to 2023-24. The district said it is working on a response.

What is measles?

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Up to 9 out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most kids will recover from measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling, and death.

Is the vaccine safe?

Yes, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing measles infection and severe cases of the disease.

The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old. The vaccine series is required for kids before entering kindergarten in public schools nationwide.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, it’s usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

There is no link between the vaccine and autism, despite a now-discredited study and health disinformation.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. questioned RFK Jr. about the infant onesies once sold by Children’s Health Defense, the anti-vaccine nonprofit Kennedy founded, in his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called “herd immunity.”

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60. Five years earlier, measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019.

Gaines County has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials say that number is likely higher because it doesn’t include many children who are homeschooled and whose data would not be reported.

What are public health officials doing to stop the spread?

Health workers are hosting regular vaccination clinic and screening efforts in Texas, as well as working with schools to educate people about the importance of vaccination and offering shots.

New Mexico health officials are also hosting several vaccination clinics in Hobbs next week.