State and Federal Partners Join Forces With Dallas Police to Address Violent Crime

The involvement of the state and federal partners will be in an investigative capacity, police said

The Dallas Police Department is working with state and federal partners to address the violent crime increase in Dallas.

According to Dallas police, the involvement of the state and federal partners will be in an investigative capacity rather than a field operation or enforcement standpoint.

The Dallas Police Department said that there there has been a recent uptick in violence surrounding entertainers that cross multi-jurisdictional boundaries.

The top priority in this joint effort is the safety and well-being of the residents of the city of Dallas, police said.

