Dallas' American Airlines Center says they'll decrease power consumption so that Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks games can go ahead as planned this week while also answering calls for energy conservation.

Officials with the arena said they were "implementing measures to decrease power consumption to the minimum needed to host Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks games" and that those measures included "turning off exterior lighting, digital message boards, limiting concession operations and eliminating other amenities inside the building."

The Stars' next home game is Monday night. When asked about the game Monday afternoon, the Stars said their game wasn't being postponed at this time and that it was going to be played as planned. The Mavs' next game isn't scheduled until Wednesday night.

The decision by the AAC came amid calls for conservation after millions of Texans were forced to live without heat and electricity or venture onto dangerous roads to find warmth elsewhere as plunging temperatures struggled to climb out of the single digits Monday.

NBC 5 has asked officials at the arena how much power the reductions are expected to save compared to a normal night, or how much might be saved if the games were postponed, but we've not yet received an answer to those questions.

ERCOT, which oversees the state's electric grid, said an estimated two million customers statewide were without power and that power may not return until sometime Tuesday. While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday afternoon that utility service had been returned to about 25% of those affected, some providers have warned the outages could last for several days.

Earlier Monday Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted that Downtown Dallas, Inc. was asking downtown buildings to turn off their external lights Monday night to help conserve energy. Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua added that calls for conservation weren't only directed toward residents.

"While we all have a part to play in conservation of energy to prevent grid overwhelming, I want to be clear that the task is not one exclusive to residents only. I am urging all non-essential businesses to also do their part as we work through the electricity shortage situation with our energy providers. If you do not have to physically open your business and can work remotely, please do so. Additionally, please consider turning off any lights or electronics that are not needed for your businesses to survive, ie. decorative signage and/or buildings in the skyline with any decorative light features," Bazaldua said. "The City of Dallas has worked with the Omni Hotel to ensure we are not asking anything that we are not willing to do ourselves. The Omni lights will remain off through Friday to include the Pegasus and tree lights on their property."

Officials with the AAC added, "we will continue to monitor our power usage this week and decrease usage in all possible areas."

NBC 5 has also reached out to the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys to see what steps they were taking to curb power usage. The Rangers said they were discussing their options with the City of Arlington. The Dallas Cowboys have not responded when asked about their operations in Arlington and Frisco.