Starbucks Recalling Espresso Drink Sold in Texas Stores Over ‘Possible Metal Fragments'

A Starbucks espresso drink sold in stores across seven states, including Texas, is being recalled over possible contamination with foreign material, an alert from the Federal Drug Administration says.

Cases of 15 oz. bottles of the Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink sold in Illinois, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas are affected, according to the FDA.

The recall is due to possible contamination with foreign material, specifically "metal fragments," the FDA alert says.

In total, 221 cases are being recalled.

According to NBC News, the product is distributed by PepsiCo Inc., which manufactures a number of food, snack and beverage brands.