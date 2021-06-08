Lewisville

Staffing Firm Hire Dynamics Opens in Lewisville, Hosts Two-Day “HirePalooza” to Fill Hundreds of Local Jobs

Hiring event will take place June 8 and 9 

NBC 5 News

The staffing firm Hire Dynamics, which recently opened its doors in Lewisville, will host a hiring event on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event, called HirePalooza, will take place from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 North Valley Parkway, Suite 420, in Lewisville.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Hire Dynamics, the firm aims to hire talent for several hundred positions in manufacturing, call centers, and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Greg Abbott 2 hours ago

Gov. Abbott Signs Bills Related to ERCOT, February Winter Storm

Dallas 5 hours ago

2 Injured in Shooting in Uptown Dallas Parking Lot

Overall, the staffing company puts 11,000 people to work a day, and 47 branches across the Southeast, Hire Dynamics said.

Job seekers can book appointments in advance or walk-in to the branch.

They can use the Hire Dynamics Work4HD app to begin the registration process and as a COVID safety precaution, the firm said. Additional safety measures will include social distancing and contactless transactions.  

This article tagged under:

Lewisvillejob searchhire dynamics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us