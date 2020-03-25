Staff Serves Smiles Alongside Meals to Lewisville ISD Students

The 52,000 students in the Lewisville ISD are out of class, but not far from support systems.
While the district's schools are closed because of COVID-19, they all have access to free grab and go meals at eight Lewisville ISD campuses. Breakfast is served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Kids 18 years old and under can get the meals at no cost, but they have to be present.
And, that may be a good thing.
Along with the meals comes the smiles of the child nutrition team doing all it can to help kids get through the unprecedented break in the school year.