Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large

A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on a child before speeding away. The juvenile was injured and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The Dallas ISD confirmed to NBC 5 that the juvenile was a student at the school and that the student's family has been notified of the shooting. The district said there was never a threat at the campus but that all games and practices scheduled for Tuesday are being rescheduled for Thursday.

Further information about the injured student, including their age, gender or where they were shot, has not been confirmed.

Dallas Police said the shooter is at large and that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No information or description of the shooter or the getaway vehicle has been provided.