Spring Planting Season Busier Than Usual

Spring is a busy time at Ruibal's Plants of Texas in the Dallas Farmer's Market, but this year is busier than most.

"Ah, 2-degrees below zero for three days is really not anything we ever see around here, luckily," owner Mark Ruibal said. "So much stuff died in that big winter freeze."

February's winter storm was hard on plants across North Texas.

'We've been waiting to see if any of them will come back," Tom Bowers said. Bowers works for a landscaper. "A lot of them are not coming back."

Ruibal said with patience, some plants like Sego palms could sprout new fronds.

"Patience is really important," Ruibal said, pointing out it could take as long as three years to get North Texas plantings back to the pre-freeze state. "So now everybody wants to have those done immediately because we like Dallas beautiful, and we like it beautiful right now... it keeps us extra busy this year."

Ruibal said he is sourcing plants from places that were not impacted by the freeze, and selling them almost as quickly.

Horticulturalists from Rooted In suggest planting native and adapted shrubs for longer life.

Home gardeners Marsue and Bill Williams said 3/4 of their plants died in the freeze. They came to Ruibal's to look for heartier options and left with a Japanese maple.

"So it made it, so we're here to get more Japanese maples," Bill Williams said. "We're adding them to the list," Marsue Williams said.