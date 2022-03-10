Spring break varies in North Texas. While some students are out this week, others will be off next week. We have had our fair share of weather lately, but that is also the case across the country. Depending on where you are going you could either face spring or winter weather conditions.

In North Texas, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some on Friday.

The National Weather Service has some type of winter weather advisory or warning in effect from the Intermountain West through the East Coast. This kind of weather will not only impact road conditions, but air travel too.

Anyone traveling to Florida will have warm weather as Ft. Lauderdale beaches are already packed.

Here is what you can expect weather-wise across the country the next few days:

If you are staying in North Texas for spring break, this weekend will start with some unseasonably cold weather. Morning lows will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

A very quick warm-up will take place at the start of next week. By Sunday, highs will be in the upper 60s. Temperature readings in the 70s and 80s will be present for most of next week.

Don’t forget this weekend is the time change. You will need to ‘spring’ your clocks ahead one hour Sunday morning.