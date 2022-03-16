Spring Break 2022 a Return to ‘Normal' in North Texas

This is Spring Break week for tens of thousands of North Texas school kids, including the students at both the Dallas and Fort Worth Independent School Districts, which are the two largest school systems in the area.

This is the first “normal” Spring Break in two years, with most, if not all, local attractions now operating at full capacity.

The two North Texas zoos expect to see increased crowds.

The Dallas Zoo sent out a reminder to potential visitors that, with the anticipated crowd, zoogoers might want to consider parking offsite and taking DART rail’s Red Line to the Dallas Zoo station.

The Fort Worth Zoo staff anticipate Wednesday specifically to be extra busy because it is offering half-price admission.

“What guests should know is you might want to allow a little extra time for parking [on Wednesday],” said Avery Elander, Director of Marketing and Public Relations with the Fort Worth Zoo. “We do have Fort Worth Police officers who will be working with our zoo staff to direct guests into parking areas, so just be prepared for that.”

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science has its Tech Truck set up all week doing free demonstrations at Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park.

The Tech Truck gives kids the opportunity to have hands-on interaction with technology that is designed to spark an interest and build confidence in the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) subjects.