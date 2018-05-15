Spotty Thunderstorms Possible, Though Much of DFW Will Stay Dry Tuesday Into Wednesday

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Storm chances return Tuesday night, though the overall risk for severe weather for most of North Texas is low.

By 8 p.m., some storms may develop to the west and north with spotty showers appearing over North Texas, according to NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell.

A cluster of storms may impact the area after midnight and linger into the morning. The chance for spotty thunderstorms will be possible in the area until Wednesday but most of North Texas will stay dry, Mitchell said.



There is the potential for record heat, with highs in the mid 90s, on Friday as things continue to dry out throughout the week.

The weekend is expected to be dry and warm.



Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.