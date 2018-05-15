Spotty Thunderstorms Possible, Though Much of DFW Will Stay Dry Tuesday Into Wednesday

Record heat, with highs in the mid 90s, expected Friday

hourly-forecast-5p
Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Storm chances return Tuesday night, though the overall risk for severe weather for most of North Texas is low.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 5 mins ago

18-Year-Old Dead After Shooting in Fort Worth

Dallas 12 mins ago

Dallas Homicides Happening All Over the City

By 8 p.m., some storms may develop to the west and north with spotty showers appearing over North Texas, according to NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell.

A cluster of storms may impact the area after midnight and linger into the morning. The chance for spotty thunderstorms will be possible in the area until Wednesday but most of North Texas will stay dry, Mitchell said.

There is the potential for record heat, with highs in the mid 90s, on Friday as things continue to dry out throughout the week.

 

The weekend is expected to be dry and warm.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

 

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us