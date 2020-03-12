coronavirus

Sporting Events at TCU and UT Closed to Fans Over Coronavirus Concerns

Sporting events at TCU and UT will be conducted without fans in attendance amid coronavirus concerns

By Hannah Jones

All sporting events at Texas Christian University and at the University of Texas will be closed to fans in response to coronavirus concerns.

TCU home athletics events will be conducted without fans until April 3.

University officials said that the events will only be available to essential personnel and a limited number of family members of participating student-athletes.

Only student-athletes, coaches, trainers, team and medical personnel, game officials, operational and administrative staff, student-athlete families, credentialed media, and TCU recruits will be allowed to attend home sporting events at TCU.

TCU sporting events affected by the attendance restrictions include:

  • Baseball
    • Maryland, March 13-15
    • Sam Houston State, March 17
    • Oklahoma, March 27-29
  • Men's Tennis
    • Columbia, March 21
    • Oklahoma State, March 27
    • Oklahoma, March 29
  • Women's Tennis
    • Kansas, March 27
    • Kansas State, March 29
    • Baylor, April 1
  • Beach Volleyball
    • Houston Baptist, April 3
    • Pepperdine, April 3
  • Track and Field
    • TCU Invitational, March 21

The March 28 open spring football practice and scrimmage at TCU has been canceled.

At the University of Texas, all home sporting events through March 22 will be conducted without fans in attendance.

Starting Thursday, the Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments will be played without fans. University officials said that individuals who bought tickets for the tournament will be refunded for those purchases.

Columbia University was scheduled to play a men's tennis match at UT on Saturday, but they cancelled their trip amid coronavirus concerns.

Texas will host a baseball series with New Mexico this weekend as well as a game against Incarnate Word on March 17. All four baseball games will be broadcast live on Longhorn Network and UT's flagship radio station, 104.9 FM The Horn. 

