Spiral Diner, a Local Vegan Restaurant is Closing its Oak Cliff Location

The owner will soon open 3 vegan restaurants in Tarrant County

By Sarah Blaskovich

Dallas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner is closing in August 2022 in Oak Cliff.

“People are going to think we’re totally crazy,” says owner Amy McNutt, who opened the meat-free and dairy-free restaurant nearly 15 years ago in Dallas. Spiral Diner sold comforting vegan food long before most of her present-day competitors caught up.

She’s been doing it even longer in so-called Cowtown: Spiral Diner in Fort Worth opened 20 years ago this month and remains in operation.

McNutt says the aging building on N. Beckley Avenue in Dallas “needs more love than we can afford to give it.”

For more on this story, visit our partner the Dallas Morning News.

