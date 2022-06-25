DallasNews.com

Spectrum Ordered to Pay Millions in Damages After Employee Killed Irving Woman

Betty Thomas, 83, was killed by Roy James Holden, 45, the day after he completed a service call at her home

By Catherine Marfin - The Dallas Morning News

Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

A Dallas County jury found Charter Communications acted negligently when it hired a field technician who went on to fatally stab one of his customers, and the jury ordered the company to pay millions of dollars in damages to the woman’s family.

The jury handed down the verdict Thursday and ordered Charter, which also operates as Spectrum, to pay 90% of $375 million dollars in compensatory damages to the family of 83-year-old Betty Thomas. That amount could increase when the jury considers punitive damages on Monday.

Roy James Holden, 45, went to Thomas’ house in December 2019 to help with her Spectrum phone line. The next day, while he was off the clock, he went back to her home using a company van and fatally stabbed her using a knife provided by Spectrum.

Holden pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison in April 2021.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comIrvingspectrumbetty thomas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us