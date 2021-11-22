Specialists Focus on Mental Health this Holiday Season

North Texas mental health specialists are encouraging people to seek help when needed this holiday season.

“We saw a 21% increase in services last December for those seeking mental health services. That was almost 30,000 services just in December, and we anticipate this December will be the same,” said Kelli Laos with Metrocare Services.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Holiday depression, coupled with mounting difficulty after months of living in a pandemic, can be difficult to traverse for many.

“We're seeing an increase in the need for mental health services in both kids, adolescents and adults primarily due to the pandemic," Laos added.

The Mayo Clinic offers Tips to prevent holiday stress and depression:

Acknowledge your feelings. Reach out. Be realistic. Set aside differences. Stick to a budget. Plan ahead. Learn to say no. Don't abandon healthy habits. Take a breather. Seek professional help if you need it.

More tips: Mayo Clinic

The Metrocare Crisis Line is 214-743-1215. To learn more about their services click here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255. To learn more click here.

Here are other mental health resources:

North Texas Behavioral Health Authority

National Alliance on Mental Illness North Texas

My Health My Resource of Tarrant County

Texas Health and Human Services