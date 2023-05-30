Special Election Set for November to Replace State Rep. Bryan Slaton

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has set the date for a special election to replace former state Rep. Bryan Slaton in District 2.

Slaton, 45, who labeled himself a Christian Conservative Republican on his Twitter profile, was accused of sexual misconduct with a 19-year-old aide and of providing her with "a lot of alcohol" that made her feel "really dizzy." Slaton resigned on May 8 ahead of the expulsion vote on May 9 but admitted no wrongdoing in a resignation letter sent to the governor.

An attorney representing Slaton previously said the allegations from three female staffers, who were between the ages of 19 and 21, were "outrageous" and "false."

Abbott issued a proclamation on May 29 announcing the special election to fill the unexpired term for District 2 in the Texas House would be held on Nov. 7, at the same time as a statewide uniform election. District 2 covers Hunt, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 23 and will end on Nov. 3.