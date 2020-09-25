SPCA of Texas Relocates Animals from Hurricane Laura

The SPCA of Texas relocated six homeless animals impacted by Hurricane Laura at the request of the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and the Calcasieu Parish Animal Services (CPAS) on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2020.

The animals, including one pig, one dog, two kittens and two cats, were transferred to the SPCA of Texas' Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center and the SPCA of Texas' Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney.

The SPCA of Texas collaborated with the ASPCA and CPAS to transport these animals from Louisiana.

"The SPCA of Texas is proud to partner with the ASPCA to provide the much needed support to the community by assisting Calcasieu Parish Animal Services while they recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Laura," said Karen Froehlich, President and CEO for the SPCA of Texas.

"We are glad to go the extra mile for animals in need and welcome these homeless pets into our care."

