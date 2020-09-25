Clear the Shelters

SPCA of Texas Relocates Animals from Hurricane Laura

The SPCA of Texas relocated six homeless animals impacted by Hurricane Laura at the request of the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and the Calcasieu Parish Animal Services (CPAS) on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2020.

The animals, including one pig, one dog, two kittens and two cats, were transferred to the SPCA of Texas' Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center and the SPCA of Texas' Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney.

The SPCA of Texas collaborated with the ASPCA and CPAS to transport these animals from Louisiana.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Dallas County Adds 1,181 COVID-19 Cases Friday, 11 Deaths

"The SPCA of Texas is proud to partner with the ASPCA to provide the much needed support to the community by assisting Calcasieu Parish Animal Services while they recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Laura," said Karen Froehlich, President and CEO for the SPCA of Texas.

"We are glad to go the extra mile for animals in need and welcome these homeless pets into our care."

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

Clear the ShelterstexasSPCA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us