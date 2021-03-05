spca of texas

SPCA Closes Animal Shelter in Collin County

The nonprofit will relocate all animals on April 30 and hopes to open a new Collin County location soon

By Logan McElroy

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will close its Collin County campus on April 30.

The SPCA said the cost to repair or replace the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center and Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic was too great and not feasible financially.

"The organization completed a facility and operational review of the Perry Campus and determined that with the changing nature of animal sheltering versus pro-active community pet support and cost to repair or replace the facility would not be feasible financially at this time," SPCA of Texas President and CEO Karen Froehlich said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Renner Frankford Library 28 mins ago

Dallas Library Loses 38,000 Books, Furniture in Winter Storm; Repair to Take Months

The clinic first opened in 2002 and joined a handful of other Texas locations to save thousands of animals, with a promise to never euthanize animals for time or space.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The remaining animals of the Perry campus are still up for adoption and will be relocated to other SPCA facilities nearby once the facility closes. Pet owners will still be able to bring their pets to receive care at the campus until the beginning of the summer.

SPCA says they're still searching for another location in Collin County to provide support and care to local animals.

Until then, individuals are encouraged to reach out to other SPCA facilities and city animal services.

More information on the closure can be read here.

This article tagged under:

spca of texasCollin CountyMcKinneySPCAanimal shelter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us