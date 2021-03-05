SPCA Closes Animal Shelter in Collin County

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will close its Collin County campus on April 30.

The SPCA said the cost to repair or replace the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center and Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic was too great and not feasible financially.

"The organization completed a facility and operational review of the Perry Campus and determined that with the changing nature of animal sheltering versus pro-active community pet support and cost to repair or replace the facility would not be feasible financially at this time," SPCA of Texas President and CEO Karen Froehlich said.

The clinic first opened in 2002 and joined a handful of other Texas locations to save thousands of animals, with a promise to never euthanize animals for time or space.

The remaining animals of the Perry campus are still up for adoption and will be relocated to other SPCA facilities nearby once the facility closes. Pet owners will still be able to bring their pets to receive care at the campus until the beginning of the summer.

SPCA says they're still searching for another location in Collin County to provide support and care to local animals.

Until then, individuals are encouraged to reach out to other SPCA facilities and city animal services.

More information on the closure can be read here.