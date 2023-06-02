SPARK! Pop-Up in Dallas Promises a Mind-Bending Experience

A pop-up experience built entirely by local high school students in Dallas promises a one-of-a-kind artwork, mind-bending experience.

"We invite everyone to experience PRISMATIC - a vibrant and immersive pop-up with many Instagrammable moments as you're transported to locations around the universe through colors and sights. You'll be impressed with what these students imagined, created, and built," Meg Bittner the executive director of SPARK! said in a new release.

SPARK! Dallas is a nonprofit founded in 2010 to provide Dallas children from second grade to high school with a fully immersive creative environment with hands-on learning that develops their self-definition as creative individuals.

A competition that invited high schools from across the Metroplex, resulted in all six winning teams coming from the Dallas ISD (DISD).

Here is a list of the finalists:

CityLab Slime

Advisor: Kelsey Turner, Creators: Kevin, Princess, Jennifer

Upon entering, visitors find glowing light filled goo emerging from large waste barrels, a toxic glowing ghoulish cloud hangs above with a fog machine adding to the vibe and forces the viewer to stoop underneath it . Upon stooping, people see mutant rats who've consumed the toxic waste glowing green and have other unique mutant qualities. All of these features leave people having an eerie, other-worldly and mysteriously unsettling feeling.

Woodrow Wilson Sunjoy

Advisor: Jessica Raff, Creators: Teal, Natali, Armando

This room is a giant ball pit with a path in front and neon signs to create a fun bubble and playful room. The room has four different shades of yellow paint; the mural design includes suns and circles that are bright and happy. The ball pit features yellow shades that are fun for photos, with an elevated spot for high-angled photos looking down at people surrounded by balls.

Woodrow Wilson Orange You Glad to See Me

Advisor: Jessica Raff Creators: Layla, Stella, Ramsey

This orange-filled room is highlighted by a giant paper mache caterpillar and flowers that people can take photos. The room has a relaxing vibe, reminding people of the flowers they find in the outdoors. There are 3D flowers on the walls and a giant caterpillar for photos.

Hillcrest Body Garden

Advisor: Karleen Hesselbacher, Creators: Inergee, Kyra, Dana, Keyla

This body parts garden features an organic line painting of various green shades and tints on the wall. There is a man in the center of the room that is becoming one with nature as he becomes a plant himself. Other body parts and faces are emerging from the ground that is covered in grass. The two side walls are partial mirror walls that face each other representing a new dimension and giving the viewer a different perspective of the space.

Booker T. Red Herrings

Advisor: Linda Gossett, Creators: Laysha, Amara, Sarina

When explaining the concept of claustrophobia, the feeling of discomfort is ever apparent, which is reflected in the bold and striking tones of the color red. The sharp and jagged edges of the origami filled walls reflects the idea of feeling pressured or how it feels like sharp points in a crowded space. Claustrophobia can feel like eyes are watching, so included are 3D printed eyes and a projection of a moving and blinking eye.

Booker T. Deep Sea Dwellers

Advisor: Jessica Bell, Creators: Nadia, Phoebe, Lucy, Henley

This design idea is to feel like visitors are exploring the dark part of the ocean where it seems all around there are objects glowing from the fish and other creatures such as jelly fish, octopuses, and sea butterflies, along with non-glowing sea creatures like crabs. There is also a whale skeleton where people will be able to sit inside.

Exhibit hours and tickets:

Fridays and Saturdays: 4-8 p.m., Sundays 1-6 p.m.

Sat., June 10, July 8, Aug. 12: Extended hours from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Adult-only nights: June 16, June 24, July 15, Aug. 5 and Aug. 18. Those 21 and older may attend for a two-hour time slot (4-6 p.m. or 7-9 p.m.). Admission includes two drink tickets for beer, wine or soda.

Timed tickets range from $18 to $23. Teachers are $18; children ages 2-17 are $21; adults 18 and up are $23; children under 2 are free. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Click here to learn more and to make a timed ticket reservation or call 214-421-7727.

SPARK! is located in the historic South Side of Lamar building at 1409 Botham Jean Blvd, Ste 004, Dallas, Texas 75215. All proceeds benefit the misson of igniting the spark of creativity in all children.