Dallas

Space Heater Blamed for Early Morning House Fire

Fire investigators said an electrical short in a space heater sparked an early morning house fire in Dallas.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1400 block of Ann Arbor Avenue just before 7 a.m. They were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Two adults, four children and several pets were inside the home at the time of the fire. All were able to make it out of the home safely.

Investigators later discovered the space heater in a laundry room sparked the fire, which resulted in moderate damage to the home.

