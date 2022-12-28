While flights are taking off at Dallas Love Field, for many, it has simply been a disaster.

An East Texas family has been searching for their luggage since Monday when a family trip to New York was delayed and then called off completely.

“We could not understand how our bags could be on a plane to LaGuardia but we could not go there,” Michelle Snider said.

When Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights during the post-holiday travel rush, checked bags on many connecting flights did make it, only to pile up at a baggage claim across the country.

Instead of meeting his new grandbaby, Greg Peterson of Wylie printed off pictures of his son’s suitcase hoping to find them at Love Field. Peterson joined other passengers zig-zagging their way through rows of unclaimed suitcases.

Shirley Duvall’s flights from Chicago were canceled so many times she took the bus. Still, she had to track down her bags.

Duvall was stranded in Chicago and spent 29 hours on a Greyhound bus to get from Chicago to Dallas. Now instead of a week with her grandkids, she will have only one day with them before she flies back home.