Southwest flights were back in the skies Monday.

In a statement to NBC5, the Dallas-based airline said they were operating a normal schedule, with nearly 4,000 flights on Monday. Any cancellations were due to weather, including heavy snow in Denver, said a spokesperson.

Inside Dallas Love Field it was a much calmer scene. Gone are the long lines at the ticket counters and rows of unclaimed baggage. Left are the stories of travelers’ canceled flights and disrupted plans.

Jaymie Sheffield was dropping off her son whose original flight to Tampa was canceled by the airline last week.

“He missed his grandpa’s wedding and going to see his dad for Christmas,” said Sheffield.

The family lives in Mineola and received an overnight text message from Southwest stating the flight was canceled and the next availability would be the following week.

“We didn’t get a phone call. It was just canceled. No explanation. Nothing,” Sheffield said.

Etedal Asmar decided to delay a trip to see her sister in Chicago.

“I was scheduled for one last week but I didn’t take a chance and rescheduled,” Asmar said.

For the Alvarez family, the disruption meant more time with their adult children.

“They were supposed to leave Thursday, but they canceled the flight so they got on today,” said mother Maria Alvarez. “It was a good thing for us because we got to spend New Year’s too with them.”

Chef Robert Hutson flew from Minneapolis to St. Louis to Dallas before taking a train to Shreveport to help cater a bowl game.

His return flight was canceled and he was stuck in Shreveport for an extra four days.

“I’m better,” said Hutson. “I was slightly ticked off because I was canceled twice.”

Southwest has promised to make things right with customers by offering refunds and reimbursement for travel expenses. The airlines said it could take weeks to work through those requests.

