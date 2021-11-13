Dallas Love Field

Southwest Flight Attendant Taken to Hospital After Assault at Love Field, Officials Say

The passenger was charged with aggravated assault, Dallas police say

NBC 5 News

A woman was arrested and a Southwest Airlines flight attendant hospitalized after a confrontation at Dallas Love Field on Saturday, authorities say.

A passenger "verbally and physically" assaulted a Southwest Airlines employee during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's La Guardia Airport, an airline spokesperson said.

Dallas police said the passenger, 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson, boarded and got into a "verbal altercation" with a flight attendant at the back of the plane.

Jackson then went to the front of the plane, where she confronted a second flight attendant, who she struck "with a closed fist to the head," police said.

Dallas police said the flight attendant was taken to a hospital in stable condition, while Jackson was charged with aggravated assault.

"Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident," the airline said in a written statement.

