Southwest Flight Attendant Taken to Hospital After Assault at Love Field, Officials Say

A woman was arrested and a Southwest Airlines flight attendant hospitalized after a confrontation at Dallas Love Field on Saturday, authorities say.

A passenger "verbally and physically" assaulted a Southwest Airlines employee during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's La Guardia Airport, an airline spokesperson said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dallas police said the passenger, 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson, boarded and got into a "verbal altercation" with a flight attendant at the back of the plane.

Jackson then went to the front of the plane, where she confronted a second flight attendant, who she struck "with a closed fist to the head," police said.

Dallas police said the flight attendant was taken to a hospital in stable condition, while Jackson was charged with aggravated assault.

"Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident," the airline said in a written statement.