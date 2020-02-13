Southwest Changes Pre-Flight Reminder, Promotes Comfort and Safety

Southwest's has revised it's pre-flight emergency briefing and demonstration and added a new message.

According to Southwest, the pre-flight reminder will now conclude with, "We are here for your comfort and safety. Please report any unwelcome behavior to a Flight Attendant."

Southwest said this change reflects the airline's commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for customers and employees.

Southwest said it wants to remind customers that flight attendants are an approachable, professional resource for reporting unwelcome behavior or conduct during a flight.

The new pre-flight reminder is a way to demonstrate "Southwest Hospitality," the airline said.

The new pre-flight message was revised on Jan. 22, 2020.