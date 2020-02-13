Dallas

Southwest Changes Pre-Flight Reminder, Promotes Comfort and Safety

Southwest's new pre-flight message urges passengers to report unwelcome behavior

By Hannah Jones

Southwest Airlines Plane
NBC 5 News

Southwest's has revised it's pre-flight emergency briefing and demonstration and added a new message.

According to Southwest, the pre-flight reminder will now conclude with, "We are here for your comfort and safety. Please report any unwelcome behavior to a Flight Attendant."

Southwest said this change reflects the airline's commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for customers and employees.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Irving 12 mins ago

2 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Irving: Police

Collin County 29 mins ago

Collin County Man Arrested, Charged With Sexual Assault of a Child

Southwest said it wants to remind customers that flight attendants are an approachable, professional resource for reporting unwelcome behavior or conduct during a flight.

The new pre-flight reminder is a way to demonstrate "Southwest Hospitality," the airline said.

The new pre-flight message was revised on Jan. 22, 2020.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us