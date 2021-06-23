Longtime Southwest CEO Gary Kelly Stepping Down in 2022

What to Know Southwest says CEO Gary Kelly will step down next February.

Kelly's successor, Robert Jordan, first joined the airline in 1988.

Kelly has led the nation's fourth-biggest airline through a recession in 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down from the helm of the Dallas-based carrier next year, the company announced Wednesday morning.

In a news release, Southwest says Robert Jordan, the airline's executive vice president of corporate services, will become Kelly's successor as CEO effective Feb. 1, 2022.

"Bob and I have worked side by side for more than 30 years. He is a gifted and experienced executive and well-prepared to take on this important role," Kelly stated in a news release.

"I'm humbled, honored, and excited to be asked to serve as the next CEO," Jordan, 60, stated. "The Heart of Southwest is our People; they make the difference for our Customers, and I look forward to serving them. We have a terrific team of Leaders, many of whom I have had the joy of working alongside for decades. I'm looking forward to working with Gary, Mike and Tom on the transition effort and setting up Southwest for the next 50 years of giving Customers the Freedom to Fly."

Kelly will assume the role of executive chairman until "at least" 2026, a news release said.

Kelly has been CEO since 2004, leading the nation's fourth-biggest airline through a recession in 2008 and the pandemic.

