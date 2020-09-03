Southwest Announces Plans for Year-Round Service to Miami, Palm Springs

Southwest Airlines announced plans Thursday to add year-round service to Miami International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport.

New non-stop routes are expected to be announced next week, the airline company said in a press release.

"Our service to both of these airports will bring new, relevant options for our core customers," said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman & CEO. "Gradually, they're rediscovering leisure travel across the country as their own situations allow. Adding these specific airports to our route map will bring us access to additional revenue at a critical time ... Each airport fits our route system exceptionally well."

The plans to add Miami and Palm Springs are subject to government approval.

According to Kelly, Southwest carries more flyers to and from California than any other airline.

Kelly also said some Southwest aircraft go to the Miami airport as part of Southwest's maintenance program.

"Just as we serve multiple airports in metro areas across the country, South Florida is ripe for another," Kelly said in a statement. "Miami will complement, and augment, existing South Florida service we have in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Miami already sees some Southwest aircraft on a weekly basis as part of our maintenance program, so adding an ability for our customers to travel there with us is a win."