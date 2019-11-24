Southwest Airlines Receives Tax Credits for Denver Expansion

By Associated Press

Southwest Bathroom Camera Lawsuit
Matt Hartman, AP

Southwest Airlines has received $12.5 million in tax credits for a major expansion that could bring 1,000 new jobs to Denver International Airport over the next eight years.

The Dallas-based airline chose Denver over Nashville, Tennessee and Houston for its expansion.

In order to receive the full incentive from the Colorado Economic Development Commission, the new Southwest Airlines jobs must pay an average annual wage of just over $128,000.

Southwest spokesman Dan Landson tells The Denver Post more flights will be added as demand grows and the airline will have to add more baggage handlers, gate attendants, flight attendants and pilots.

DIA is undergoing a $1.5 billion expansion to add 39 new gates. Southwest Airlines has asked for 16 of the new gates.

Southwest Airlines employs 4,300 people at Denver International Airport.

