Southwest Airlines Recalls Flight Attendants Due to Heavy Summer Flight Schedule

By Logan McElroy

File photo of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
Southwest Airlines is recalling its flight attendants currently in the 'Extended Time-Off Program."

The program was provided to more than 2,700 flight attendants when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the airline industry hard.

The program was originally intended to decrease overstaffing and give flight attendants 6-18 months of time off and pilots 6 months - 5 years of time off in exchange for a portion of their pay and benefits.

The end of the program will take place on Tuesday, June 1, along with the recall of the same program for pilots as well.

Pilots will be required to complete requalification training before traveling through the skies.

