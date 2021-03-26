DallasNews.com

Southwest Airlines Pilot Caught in Expletive-Filled Rant Over California

A Southwest Airlines spokeswoman says the behavior was “inconsistent with the professional behavior and overall respect that we require from our employees”

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

File Photo
NBC 5 News

A Southwest Airlines pilot was caught on a public air traffic control frequency as he went on an expletive-filled rant over California complaining about liberals, Hyundai drivers and touting the merits of “rolling coal.”

The pilot, whom Southwest would not identify, was caught on a hot mike that was picked up by an air traffic control frequency over San Jose on March 13. The unusual rant was posted to LiveATC, a website for aviation radio enthusiasts.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“This situation was an isolated incident involving a single employee and not representative of the nearly 60,000 hard-working, respectful people of Southwest Airlines,” Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Brandy King told The Dallas Morning News. “We do not publicly discuss employee matters, but we are fully addressing the situation internally.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 3 hours ago

City of Dallas Declares March 26 as ‘Stop Asian Hate Day'

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallasSouthwest Airlines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us