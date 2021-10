Southwest Airlines is giving thousands of flight attendants and pilots subscriptions to restaurant delivery service Doordash to try to alleviate some of the problems that started this summer with food and transportation shortages.

Starting Oct. 12, Southwest will give every active crew member a six-month subscription to the delivery meal service so they can get meals delivered straight to their hotels.

