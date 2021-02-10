Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly Begs White House Not to Require COVID-19 Tests for Domestic Travel

By Kyle Arnold / The Dallas Morning News

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly is asking the White House not to impose COVID-19 testing requirements for flying within the United States following the new Biden administration’s restrictions on international travel.

Kelly sent a letter to the White House Tuesday doubling down on comments the Dallas-based CEO made last month when announcing the company’s $3.1 billion loss, the first financially negative year since 1972. The letter, released Wednesday by the airline, was co-signed by the heads of Southwest’s employee unions.

“We believe such a mandate would be counterproductive, costly, and have serious unintended consequences, including for millions of people who have travel needs but may not have access to testing resources and for the millions of people whose livelihoods depend on a stable air travel industry,” Kelly wrote in the letter.

To read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, click here.

