Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights as Winter Weather Moves into North Texas

The winter weather that hit North Texas on Saturday afternoon has forced Southwest Airlines to cancel hundreds of flights over the weekend, the airline said.

According to Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, planners are working to anticipate operational challenges today as Winter Storm Frida moves toward the Eastern seaboard.

Airline representatives said they are working to accommodate customers on the approximately 400 flights canceled as of 9 a.m. on Sunday, and they anticipated additional cancelations later in the day.

Southwest employees at the airports already hit hardest by the storm also dealt with challenges brought on by the extreme weather, Southwest Airlines said.

The same wintry weather conditions caused 490 cancelations, primarily centered in the Midwest, on Saturday.