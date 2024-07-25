Airlines

Southwest Airlines announces the end of open seating and extra legroom seats for an extra cost

The shifts are the most major in Southwest's more than five decades of flying

By Vince Sims

Southwest Airlines is known for hitting a price point customers like.

“The pricing is good,” passenger Regina Thompson said.

That pricing is now changing. Southwest Airlines announced that you can choose seating with extra legroom for an extra fee.

“I’d be willing to pay for more legroom,” passenger Cheney Young said. “I like the space.”

Also, you'll be able to choose your seat. No more open seating which the company says 80% of its customers disliked anyway.

“I like flying Southwest and I always hate having to fight for a seat especially when you have your kids with you and it’s crowded,” passenger Kiley Young said.

Aviation expert Armen Kurdian said even though it's a major change in Southwest's operations, it's needed to help generate revenue.

“Southwest has to continue to evolve along with the rest of the industry,” Kurdian said. “It's come to light that a lot of that premium seating in coach, the business class, is very, very profitable for airlines.”

Southwest will also start some red-eye flights as early as February.

Kurdian said these moves could bring in new customers.

“If Southwest can keep their costs down just a little bit lower, say below American or Delta or United or any of the other major carriers, they might be able to start chipping away at their passengers with some of these other airlines.”

Southwest will announce more about the timing and cabin layout in September. They expect bookings to open next year.

